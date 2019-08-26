© 2019 New Atlas
Happy birthday to the Mini

By Mike Hanlon
August 26, 2019
Sir Alec Issigonis celebrates one of the many milestones of the Mini dynasty
Production rates for the latest generation of the Mini have never been greater
The Morris Mini-Traveller was produced for a decade. From this promotional shot of the day, it is quite clearly the 1960s.
Sixty years ago today (August 26, 1959), this was one of the promotional diagrams released by British Motor Corporation for the Morris Mini-Minor and the Austin Seven
Two Minis, sixty years apart. At left is a 1959 Morris Mini-Minor and at right is the latest Mini Cooper 60 Years Edition 3 Door
At launch, one of the key selling features of the Morris Mini-Minor and the Austin Seven, was the amount of internal storage capac
At launch, one of the key selling features of the Morris Mini-Minor and the Austin Seven was the amount of internal storage capacity

Happy birthday to the Mini! Sixty years ago today (August 26, 1959), the British Motor Corporation first showed its new compact car. Announced under two brands, as the Morris Mini-Minor and the Austin Seven, the identical four-seaters designed by Alec Issigonis began a dynasty that continues to this day.

The classic Mini went out of production in the year 2000, with 5,387,862 units produced, making it the world’s most successful compact car. After a break of not quite a year, a new chapter in the history of the brand opened up in 2001, carrying forward the ideas of by-then knighted Sir Alec Issigonis into the 21st century.

At launch, one of the key selling features of the Morris Mini-Minor and the Austin Seven was the amount of internal storage capacity

The new generation Mini Hatch/Hardtop went on sale in July 2001 and was an immediate sales success, with an all-new second generation of the Hardtop/Hatch model launched on November 18, 2006. Mini seems to be extraordinarily good at getting its milestone birthdays lined up, as November 18, 2006 was the 100th birthday of Sir Alec Issigonis.

Celebrations are in full swing around the world at present, with another milestone conveniently coinciding with the 60th birthday of the brand as the 10 millionth Mini was produced a few weeks ago on July 24, 2019.

Production rates for the latest generation of the Mini have never been greater

Production rates for the latest generation of the Mini have never been greater. A workforce of 4,500 employees now creates a new car every 67 seconds. Long live the Mini!

