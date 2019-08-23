© 2019 New Atlas
Good Thinking

First Light project kicks off move to power UK's trains from solar

By Paul Ridden
August 23, 2019
The First Light demonstrator project from Riding Sunbeams, climate change charity 10:10, Community Energy South and Network Rail was switched on today
The First Light demonstrator project from Riding Sunbeams, climate change charity 10:10, Community Energy South and Network Rail was switched on today
View 4 Images
The demonstrator project has been installed near railway tracks in Aldershot
1/4
The demonstrator project has been installed near railway tracks in Aldershot
Riding Sunbeams has started looking into powering UK trains from solar farms
2/4
Riding Sunbeams has started looking into powering UK trains from solar farms
The demonstrator project from Riding Sunbeams has been installed near rail tracks in Aldershot, UK
3/4
The demonstrator project from Riding Sunbeams has been installed near rail tracks in Aldershot, UK
The First Light demonstrator project from Riding Sunbeams, climate change charity 10:10, Community Energy South and Network Rail was switched on today
4/4
The First Light demonstrator project from Riding Sunbeams, climate change charity 10:10, Community Energy South and Network Rail was switched on today

A social enterprise in the UK today switched on the first solar array to provide power to a railway line, and will now investigate how to scale up to eventually directly power trains from solar.

The First Light demonstrator project is the work of Riding Sunbeams, in collaboration with climate change charity 10:10, Community Energy South and Network Rail.

It blossomed from a study from 10:10 and Imperial College London's Energy Futures Lab which showed that rail, tube and tram networks could get much of their required power from connected solar arrays. And that this supply could be delivered at significantly lower cost than the grid-based system currently in use.

The demonstrator project has been installed near railway tracks in Aldershot
The demonstrator project has been installed near railway tracks in Aldershot

"Matchmaking the UK’s biggest electricity user, the railways, with the nation’s favorite energy source, solar power, looks like the start of the perfect relationship," said Leo Murray, Director of Riding Sunbeams. "Helping to get the railways off fossil fuels in this way will cut running costs and benefit local communities at the same time as helping to tackle the climate crisis."

Starting relatively small, the project has installed 100 photovoltaic panels near railway tracks in Aldershot, where the 30 kWp test unit is connected to an ancillary transformer and the electricity produced used to power signaling and lights.

At the same time, Riding Sunbeams is gathering electricity demand data from half a dozen potential community solar sites in the south of the UK to determine how to plug in much larger solar arrays that will be able to directly power trains. And by the end of 2020, the company is looking to build and hook up the world's first full-scale community – and commuter-owned – solar farm to UK rail networks.

Riding Sunbeams has started looking into powering UK trains from solar farms
Riding Sunbeams has started looking into powering UK trains from solar farms

"We have ambitions to roll this technology out further across the network should this demonstrator project prove successful so we can deliver a greener, better railway for our passengers and the wider public," commented Network Rail's Stuart Kistruck.

Sources: Riding Sunbeams, 10:10

Tags

Good ThinkingEnvironmentSolar PowerTrains
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
3 comments
DuffyN
Paul. I had a friend with a TRS-80! Awesomely good news in your article.
jerome_morley_larson_sr
OMG; what will they think of next? — put the solar generators on the roofs of the trains with on-board batteries to store it (no transmission loss)?
Expanded Viewpoint
EXCUSE ME?!?! The UK, which has a notorious reputation for more days of clouds and rain than sunshine per year, is going solar?? I knew a gal who lived near London for at least 15 years while she was growing up, and she said that bright, sunshiny days were rare days indeed! Randy
Latest Stories
Load More
Thanks for reading our articles. Please consider subscribing to New Atlas Plus.
By doing so you will be supporting independent journalism, plus you will get the benefits of a faster, ad-free experience.
Subscribe