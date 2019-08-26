Siri can now help office workers get on their feet

Sitting at a desk all day is generally not considered to be good for your health, but standing while working can be tiring too. Desks that transition between the lows and high seem to solve such issues, giving the user the best of both worlds. If you don't want to mess around with fiddly buttons to motor your desk up and down though, you can now get some uplifting help from Siri.

Beyond the Office Door (BTOD) is taking pre-orders for a new flavor of standing desk called the VertDesk v3. Like others in the space, it can be adjusted from sitting to standing position with the aid of a motor. But as well as being available in thousands of different configuration combinations, this model comes with voice control.

"We knew that our customers wanted to focus on their work, not pressing up and down buttons," said Greg Knighton, President of BTOD. "The use of voice control creates a unique hands-free experience, enabling user height adjustments with simple commands like, Hey Siri, Stand Up."

The VertDesk v3's single motor system can raise the working surface at up to 1.55 inches per second Beyond the Office Door

With a VertDesk app loaded onto your iPhone, you'll be able to program up to four height presets. Users can set up pre-recorded commands in the app, and there's a feature which will send out reminder notifications to sit or stand throughout the working day.

The Ketterer single motor system can support the lifting of up to 275 lb (124 kg) from 27 inches (68.5 cm) in height to 47.5 in at a speed of up to 1.55 inches (3.9 cm) per second. BTOD has also included something called GyroSense technology, which uses sensors to detect whether the desk will come into contact with a user to prevent injuries.

The motorized desk is powered from a standard mains outlet, has sturdy steel support columns with a steel anti-wobble cross support between them and a laminated work surface, and a bunch of optional extras are available – including a pop-up power grommet with wireless device charging and USB ports, and VESA monitor mounts.

Prices start at US$551.59 and shipping is due to start in September. The video below has more.

Introduction to VertDesk v3

Product page: VertDesk v3