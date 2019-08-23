World's largest all-electric ferry completes maiden voyage

We've seen a few all-electric ferries quietly and cleanly moving people, cars and goods between ports in northern Europe, but Ellen is reported to be the world's largest. It made its first commercial trip earlier this month between two Danish islands.

The battery-electric ferry has taken over from the diesel-powered MF Skjoldnæs to carry passengers and vehicles between Søby on Ærø island and Fynshav on Als island. Named Ellen, the electric ferry made its inaugural voyage on August 15 before she goes into service in the beginning of September. MF Skjoldnæs is not being retired, but will take on another route.

Ellen has 59.5 x 12.8 m (195 x 42 ft) dimensions and a draft of 2.5 m (8.2 ft). Her hull arrived from Poland in 2017 and has since been fitted out with electric motors from Finland's Visedo and a 4.3-MWh Li-ion battery pack from Swiss company Leclanché SA. She can sail up to 22 nautical miles, get up to 15.5 knots, carry about 30 vehicles and 200 passengers, and is expected to make up to seven return trips per day when she goes into service proper.

"Over one year, it will prevent the release of 2,000 tonnes of CO2, 42 tonnes of NOX, 2.5 tonnes of particulates and 1.4 tonnes of SO2 into the atmosphere," said Leclanché's CEO Anil Srivastava. "This project demonstrates that today we can replace fossil fuel thermal drives with clean energy, and thus contribute to the fight against global warming and pollution for the well-being of our communities."

Sources: e-Ferry, Leclanché SA