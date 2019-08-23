Greenline squeezes a 45-footer into its lineup of luxury hybrid yachts

Slovenia’s Greenline Yachts has made another addition to its family of hybrid vessels, today announcing a new 45-footer (13.5-m) that can power through the water by drawing on different power sources. Not forgotten is the luxury side of things, with plenty of amenities and space onboard for folks to stretch out and enjoy life on the water.

The brand new Greenline 45 Fly bears a lot of similarities to the shipyard’s Greenline 48 hybrid yacht, which we looked at back in 2014. It uses predominantly twin diesel engines to propel itself across the water, but is also able to call on an in-line electric motor for cleaner and quieter transport.

The electric motor can be fed in part by solar panels on the roof of the cabin, and be used for onboard power through an inverter, averting the need to fire up a noisy generator.

The Greenline 45 Fly is designed to sleep six people comfortably Greenline Yachts

While the diesel engines afford the Greenline 45 Fly a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph/56 km/h), it can also putt along at up to 6.5 knots (7.4 mph/11.9 km/h) in electric-only mode, which might be a more suitable way to pull away from a busy bay. Cruising along at 5 knots (5.7 mph/9.1 km/h), however, will allow for 30 nautical miles (34.4 mi/55.5 km) of electric-only range.

Designed to sleep six people comfortably, configuration options include two “extremely” luxurious ensuite cabins with walk-in robes or a three-cabin setup alongside two bathrooms. Appliances such as a full-size fridge and oven come standard, while a sheltered cockpit and foredeck covered with a collapsible canopy offer plenty of space to unwind.

Other options include a transom galley kitted out with a BBQ and sink, a hi-lo bathing platform for easy access to the open water, and dedicated storage for water toys that opens by way of a hydraulic hatch.

The company says there is already some demand for its new luxury yacht, with 25 orders already placed and the production team currently churning out two units a month. It expects to deliver the first Greenline 45 Flys early next European summer.

Source: Greenline Yachts