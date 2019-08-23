© 2019 New Atlas
Baobab tiny house offers a comfortable interior, whatever the weather

By Adam Williams
August 23, 2019
The Baobab tiny house is clad in wood that's been treated using the distinctive Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring wood to preserve it
The Baobab's ceiling is made from reclaimed barn wood
The Baobab features double sliding glass doors on each side of the house
The Baobab's staircase has storage space integrated into it
The Baobab's bathroom includes a toilet, shower and vanity sink
Photo of the Baobab's shower
The Baobab's toilet is an incinerator model hooked up to a chimney and turns waste into ash
The Baobab's interior is quite spacious for a tiny house
The Baobab's kitchen includes a dishwasher and a full-size fridge/freezer
The Baobab's bedroom only loft bedroom, with the low ceiling typical of tiny houses
Baobab's loft bedroom has a low ceiling and includes a queen-sized bed
The Baobab measures 38-ft (11.5-m)-long
The Baobab features two glass doors, one on each side of the house
Like all of Minimaliste's builds, the Baobab is built to withstand the harsh Canadian winter, as well as perform well in sunnier climes
The Baobab is based on a triple-axle trailer
The Baobab, by Minimaliste, is a spacious tiny house that measures 38-ft (11.5-m)-long. As we've come to expect from the Canadian firm, the towable dwelling is designed to maintain a comfortable interior temperature, whether in harsh winter weather or a hot summer day.

The Baobab is based on a triple-axle trailer and clad in wood treated using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of burning the wood to preserve it. Visitors enter the home via sliding glass doors, there's one on each side of the house, into a large open living room. This has a sofa (not installed at the time photos were taken), a TV, and some storage space.

There's also a propane-powered fireplace, which serves as a backup heat source in case of electricity outage, as the mini-split used for heating and cooling and the radiant underfloor heating system both require power. Additionally, two fans are installed on the reclaimed barn wood ceiling.

The kitchen is nearby and includes a dining table, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, propane-powered cooker and four-burner stove, full-size fridge/freezer, a large pantry, and cabinetry.

At the opposite end of the home to the living room is the bathroom. This has an incinerator toilet that's connected to a chimney and turns waste into ash. Also in the bathroom is a shower and vanity sink, plus a large wardrobe that contains hookups for a washing machine.

Back in the main living area, some storage-integrated stairs provide access to the only sleeping loft, which contains additional storage space and is a typical tiny house style bedroom with a low ceiling and a queen-sized bed.

The Baobab gets electricity from a standard RV-style hookup. It was constructed using SIPs (structurally insulated panels), which offer excellent insulation, and also has a high level of airtightness, both of which help it maintain a steady temperature with little energy required.

We've no word on the price of this one and the model shown has already been delivered to its new owner in Ontario, Canada.

Source: Minimaliste

1 comment
Eric Blenheim
They look good for some purposes, but unless one lives in a secure gated complex, anyone with a chainsaw could just cut themselves a door and come walking right in to burgle or rob someone, the steel container tiny house type looks more attractive to me for that reason.
