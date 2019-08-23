Baobab tiny house offers a comfortable interior, whatever the weather

The Baobab, by Minimaliste, is a spacious tiny house that measures 38-ft (11.5-m)-long. As we've come to expect from the Canadian firm, the towable dwelling is designed to maintain a comfortable interior temperature, whether in harsh winter weather or a hot summer day.

The Baobab is based on a triple-axle trailer and clad in wood treated using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of burning the wood to preserve it. Visitors enter the home via sliding glass doors, there's one on each side of the house, into a large open living room. This has a sofa (not installed at the time photos were taken), a TV, and some storage space.

There's also a propane-powered fireplace, which serves as a backup heat source in case of electricity outage, as the mini-split used for heating and cooling and the radiant underfloor heating system both require power. Additionally, two fans are installed on the reclaimed barn wood ceiling.

The Baobab features double sliding glass doors on each side of the house Minimaliste

The kitchen is nearby and includes a dining table, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, propane-powered cooker and four-burner stove, full-size fridge/freezer, a large pantry, and cabinetry.

At the opposite end of the home to the living room is the bathroom. This has an incinerator toilet that's connected to a chimney and turns waste into ash. Also in the bathroom is a shower and vanity sink, plus a large wardrobe that contains hookups for a washing machine.

Back in the main living area, some storage-integrated stairs provide access to the only sleeping loft, which contains additional storage space and is a typical tiny house style bedroom with a low ceiling and a queen-sized bed.

The Baobab's bedroom only loft bedroom, with the low ceiling typical of tiny houses Minimaliste

The Baobab gets electricity from a standard RV-style hookup. It was constructed using SIPs (structurally insulated panels), which offer excellent insulation, and also has a high level of airtightness, both of which help it maintain a steady temperature with little energy required.

We've no word on the price of this one and the model shown has already been delivered to its new owner in Ontario, Canada.

Source: Minimaliste